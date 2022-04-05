Strs Ohio Has $669,000 Stock Position in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA – Get Rating) by 89.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,425,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,871,000 after purchasing an additional 493,034 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1,515.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,237,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,591 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 957,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,031,000 after acquiring an additional 8,332 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 838,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,954,000 after acquiring an additional 10,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 530,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,601,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ARNA opened at $99.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.41. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 8.59 and a current ratio of 8.59. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.50 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00.

Arena Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.41) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.10) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ARNA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink lowered Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $101.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. The company's investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, Phase II clinical trial for alopecia areata, Phase III clinical trial for atopic dermatitis, and Phase IIb clinical trial for eosinophilic esophagitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; APD418 that is in Phase II clinical trial for acute heart failure; and Temanogrel for coronary microvascular obstruction that is in Phase II clinical trial.

