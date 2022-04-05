Strs Ohio Has $742,000 Position in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JJSF. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 162,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,652,000 after acquiring an additional 65,332 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,529,000 after buying an additional 30,950 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 91,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,403,000 after buying an additional 26,319 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 179.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,943,000 after buying an additional 24,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after buying an additional 14,647 shares in the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Stephen Every sold 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.76, for a total transaction of $100,251.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 20.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ JJSF opened at $155.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.66. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 12 month low of $134.68 and a 12 month high of $181.71. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.82 and a beta of 0.56.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.16). J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $318.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.633 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is 74.63%.

JJSF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on J & J Snack Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered J & J Snack Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on J & J Snack Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

