Strs Ohio Sells 1,123,906 Shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) by 98.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,123,906 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Cadence Bank by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,158,000 after acquiring an additional 131,997 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cadence Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $3,290,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cadence Bank by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 814,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,001,000 after acquiring an additional 366,767 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,014,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Cadence Bank by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 131,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 20,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

CADE opened at $28.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.68. Cadence Bank has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $34.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.64 and its 200-day moving average is $28.93.

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $375.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cadence Bank will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.56%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Cadence Bank from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cadence Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Cadence Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.86.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

