Strs Ohio Sells 3,400 Shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Strs Ohio lessened its position in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Apollo Medical were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Apollo Medical by 3,938.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Apollo Medical by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Apollo Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Apollo Medical by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Apollo Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,282,000. 30.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMEH opened at $48.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.37. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $133.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Apollo Medical ( NASDAQ:AMEH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 9.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMEH. TheStreet lowered Apollo Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Medical in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

About Apollo Medical

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

