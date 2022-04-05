Strs Ohio Sells 3,400 Shares of PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in PCSB Financial were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCSB. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of PCSB Financial by 5.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PCSB Financial by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of PCSB Financial by 140.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of PCSB Financial by 1.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 97,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of PCSB Financial by 109.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PCSB stock opened at $19.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. PCSB Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $16.66 and a 52-week high of $20.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.05 million, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.94.

PCSB Financial ( NASDAQ:PCSB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). PCSB Financial had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 24.60%. The business had revenue of $14.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.10 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. PCSB Financial’s payout ratio is 23.30%.

PCSB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. Through its subsidiary, PCSB Bank, it provides banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Loans, Commercial Mortgage Loans, Construction Loans, Commercial Loans, Home Equity Lines of Credit, and Consumer and Overdraft Loans.

