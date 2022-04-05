Strs Ohio Trims Holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,524 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPR. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,231,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $187,006,000 after buying an additional 1,279,596 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 9,558.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 823,601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,395,000 after buying an additional 815,074 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 212.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,085,471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,968,000 after buying an additional 737,686 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 315.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 830,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,709,000 after buying an additional 630,616 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 1,664,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,536,000 after buying an additional 626,157 shares during the period. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on SPR. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.67.

Shares of NYSE:SPR opened at $48.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.22 and a 1-year high of $53.31.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 68.59% and a negative net margin of 13.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.31) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.77%.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

