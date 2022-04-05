Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.600-$10.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.790. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

SYK stock opened at $265.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $257.49 and a 200-day moving average of $261.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.20. Stryker has a fifty-two week low of $236.09 and a fifty-two week high of $281.16. The company has a market capitalization of $100.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.89, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Stryker will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 53.36%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. Loop Capital began coverage on Stryker in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Stryker in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a sector perform rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $284.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $292.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Stryker by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,023 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $1,877,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,825 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,570,000 after purchasing an additional 6,552 shares during the period. Finally, First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

