Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.680-$-0.660 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $288 million-$292 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $284.80 million.Sumo Logic also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.170-$-0.170 EPS.

NASDAQ:SUMO traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.79. 4,972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,418,862. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.74. Sumo Logic has a 1 year low of $8.86 and a 1 year high of $23.48. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 2.44.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $67.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.33 million. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 50.95% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.31.

In other news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 5,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $59,340.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total transaction of $44,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUMO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter valued at $452,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 35.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,375 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 439.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 91,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 74,143 shares during the period. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

