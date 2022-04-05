Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.170-$-0.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $65.50 million-$66.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.89 million.Sumo Logic also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.680-$-0.660 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Sumo Logic from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Sumo Logic from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sumo Logic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Sumo Logic from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.31.

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SUMO opened at $12.25 on Tuesday. Sumo Logic has a one year low of $8.86 and a one year high of $23.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.74.

Sumo Logic ( NASDAQ:SUMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 24.66% and a negative net margin of 50.95%. The firm had revenue of $67.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Sumo Logic will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total transaction of $44,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christian Beedgen sold 5,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $59,340.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Sumo Logic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $452,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Sumo Logic by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 8,375 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Sumo Logic by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Sumo Logic by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Sumo Logic by 439.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 91,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 74,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

About Sumo Logic (Get Rating)

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.