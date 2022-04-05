SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SunCoke Energy, Inc is a producer of metallurgical coke in the Americas. The Company acquires, owns, and operates the coke making and coal mining operations. Its coke making facilities are in the United States and Brazil. “

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of SunCoke Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of SXC traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.74. 7,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,180,516. The company has a market capitalization of $726.38 million, a P/E ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.13. SunCoke Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.17.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $365.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.90 million. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 2.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that SunCoke Energy will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SXC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in SunCoke Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in SunCoke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in SunCoke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in SunCoke Energy by 40.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,199 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in SunCoke Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

About SunCoke Energy (Get Rating)

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SunCoke Energy (SXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.