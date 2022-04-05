Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $34.20

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.20 and last traded at $33.79, with a volume of 188954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.43.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.21.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.66. The stock has a market cap of $48.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 10.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.3311 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.91%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SU. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 8.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 149,477 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 11,549 shares during the period. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 32.2% in the third quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 458,362 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,506,000 after purchasing an additional 111,546 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 21,723 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,904 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 31.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,983 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Finally, Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,342,312 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $58,628,000 after purchasing an additional 45,901 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

