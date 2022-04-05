SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Upgraded by Bank of America to Neutral

Bank of America upgraded shares of SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has $23.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $13.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SPWR. Morgan Stanley restated a hold rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of SunPower in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on SunPower from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen raised their price objective on SunPower from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upgraded SunPower from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on SunPower from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.20.

Get SunPower alerts:

NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $24.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.03 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. SunPower has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $34.61.

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). SunPower had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $384.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SunPower will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in SunPower by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in SunPower during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in SunPower during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in SunPower by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in SunPower during the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.82% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Company Profile (Get Rating)

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.