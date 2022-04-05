SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Upgraded by Bank of America to Neutral

Bank of America upgraded shares of SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has $23.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $13.00.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SPWR. Morgan Stanley restated a hold rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of SunPower in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on SunPower from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen raised their price objective on SunPower from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upgraded SunPower from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on SunPower from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.20.
NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $24.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.03 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. SunPower has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $34.61.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in SunPower by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in SunPower during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in SunPower during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in SunPower by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in SunPower during the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.82% of the company’s stock.
SunPower Company Profile (Get Rating)
SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.
