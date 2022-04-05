Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 133,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Surface Oncology were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Surface Oncology by 134.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,715 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Surface Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Surface Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Surface Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, NinePointTwo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Surface Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. 60.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Surface Oncology alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Surface Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Surface Oncology from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Surface Oncology in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Shares of SURF opened at $3.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.57. Surface Oncology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.86 and a quick ratio of 7.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.20 and its 200-day moving average is $5.09.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.00 million. Surface Oncology had a negative net margin of 2,920.92% and a negative return on equity of 56.34%. Equities research analysts expect that Surface Oncology, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Surface Oncology Profile (Get Rating)

Surface Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on biological pathways critical to the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment and the development of next-generation cancer therapies. The firm’s pipeline includes wholly-owned lead programs targeting CD39 (SRF617) and IL-27 (SRF388), as well as a preclinical program focused on depleting tumor regulatory T cells via targeting CCR8 (SRF114).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SURF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Surface Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surface Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.