Swap (XWP) Price Hits $0.0097 on Exchanges

Swap (XWP) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 5th. One Swap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. Swap has a total market cap of $145,380.03 and $236.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Swap has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Swap Coin Profile

Swap’s total supply is 15,054,825 coins. Swap’s official website is swap.fyi . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Buying and Selling Swap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

