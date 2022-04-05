Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 204 to SEK 200 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. AlphaValue raised Swedbank AB (publ) to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 175 to SEK 174 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 210 to SEK 180 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, SEB Equities lowered Swedbank AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a SEK 190 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Swedbank AB (publ) currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $188.90.

Swedbank AB (publ) stock opened at $15.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Swedbank AB has a one year low of $13.34 and a one year high of $23.27.

Swedbank AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SWDBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 41.52%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.974 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 9.57%. Swedbank AB (publ)’s payout ratio is currently 44.95%.

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.

