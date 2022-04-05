Synectics plc Plans Dividend of GBX 1.50 (LON:SNX)

Synectics plc (LON:SNX – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON:SNX opened at GBX 135 ($1.77) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 106.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 106.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Synectics has a fifty-two week low of GBX 85.10 ($1.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 159.50 ($2.09). The stock has a market capitalization of £24.02 million and a PE ratio of -48.21.
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Synectics in a research note on Friday.
Synectics plc engages in the design, integration, and support of security and surveillance systems worldwide. It operates through two segments, Systems; and Security. The Systems segment develops, integrates, and delivers electronic surveillance solutions based on its proprietary technology for transport, infrastructure, public space, gaming, and oil and gas applications.
