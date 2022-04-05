Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Given New $27.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on TSHA. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $60.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Taysha Gene Therapies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.00.
Shares of TSHA stock opened at $6.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $260.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.67. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $27.00.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 75.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 142.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.05% of the company’s stock.
About Taysha Gene Therapies
Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.
