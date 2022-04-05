Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Given New $27.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TSHA. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $60.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Taysha Gene Therapies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of TSHA stock opened at $6.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $260.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.67. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $27.00.

Taysha Gene Therapies ( NASDAQ:TSHA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.11). On average, equities research analysts predict that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 75.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 142.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.05% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

