TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Upgraded by Industrial Alliance Securities to Buy

Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Industrial Alliance Securities currently has C$74.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TRP. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. US Capital Advisors cut TC Energy from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities raised their target price on TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Tudor Pickering raised their target price on TC Energy to C$65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, CSFB lowered TC Energy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$68.74.

TSE TRP opened at C$71.90 on Monday. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$57.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$73.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.34, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$68.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$64.24. The stock has a market cap of C$70.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.66.

TC Energy ( TSE:TRP Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$1.06. The business had revenue of C$3.58 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that TC Energy will post 4.4899999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 187.10%.

In related news, Senior Officer Bevin Mark Wirzba bought 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$72.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$92,912.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$853,140.86. Also, Director Mark Yeomans acquired 421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$71.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,906.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$212,185.73. In the last three months, insiders acquired 6,411 shares of company stock valued at $443,372 and sold 128,831 shares valued at $8,895,866.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

