Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,507 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,480 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 0.6% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Mastercard by 6.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,189,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $413,670,000 after purchasing an additional 67,090 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its stake in Mastercard by 543.6% in the third quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 192,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $66,912,000 after buying an additional 162,551 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 2.3% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 40,773 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,176,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 7,526.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280,121 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 276,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in Mastercard by 38.4% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock traded down $3.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $363.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,215,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,827,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.54, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $305.61 and a 1-year high of $401.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $358.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.73.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.16. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.37%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $569,765.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $5,515,580.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 482,051 shares of company stock valued at $181,949,746 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.53.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

