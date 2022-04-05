Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,171 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AXA S.A. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 15.8% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,659,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,327,000 after purchasing an additional 226,555 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 18.3% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 36,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 820,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,620,000 after acquiring an additional 26,067 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 147.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 7,687 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $86.33. 7,119,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,625,394. The company has a market capitalization of $169.44 billion, a PE ratio of 47.30, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $69.79 and a one year high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 93.92%.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo bought 64,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,026.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Naren K. Gursahaney acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.62 per share, for a total transaction of $147,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp raised NextEra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

