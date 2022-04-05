Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,834 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 39.5% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MBB traded down $1.09 on Tuesday, reaching $100.37. 5,683,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,183,708. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.09. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $100.35 and a 52-week high of $108.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.136 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st.

About iShares MBS ETF (Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

