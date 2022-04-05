Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 676 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at about $1,805,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 3.8% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 10.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 69,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,802 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 20.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.0% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

SCHW stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,913,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,612,750. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $63.46 and a 1 year high of $96.24. The stock has a market cap of $148.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 31.61%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SCHW. Argus lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.78.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $5,404,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total value of $270,949.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 635,585 shares of company stock worth $57,204,925 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

