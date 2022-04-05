Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 11,033.3% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 132.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FALN traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.51. 2,077,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,877,800. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $27.04 and a 12 month high of $30.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.18.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.104 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. This is a positive change from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st.

