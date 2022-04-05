Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,284 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,284 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOVT. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1,164.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS GOVT traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.60. The stock had a trading volume of 7,736,937 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.07.

