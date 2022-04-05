Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Sells 9,279 Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,279 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Macerich worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Macerich by 9.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,243,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664,610 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Macerich by 3.6% during the third quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,383,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,083,000 after purchasing an additional 289,376 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Macerich by 14.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,909,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,326,000 after purchasing an additional 497,849 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Macerich by 12.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,858,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,767,000 after purchasing an additional 306,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Macerich by 10.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,640,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,123,000 after purchasing an additional 239,564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on MAC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Macerich from $14.75 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Macerich from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com lowered Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut Macerich from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.45.

In other Macerich news, President Edward C. Coppola purchased 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.90 per share, for a total transaction of $33,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Edward C. Coppola purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $149,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 22,100 shares of company stock valued at $329,390 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

MAC traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,955,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,981,531. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.37. The Macerich Company has a 1 year low of $11.74 and a 1 year high of $22.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -496.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.68 million. Macerich had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.68%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Macerich Company will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Macerich’s payout ratio is presently -1,999.33%.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

