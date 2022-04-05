Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

IRT traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.26. 3,081,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,661,358. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.90. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.36 and a 1-year high of $27.61. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 70.45, a PEG ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.94.

Independence Realty Trust ( NYSE:IRT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 17.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.32%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Compass Point raised Independence Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.75 to $27.75 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.97.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

