Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TNK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Teekay Tankers stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.27. The company had a trading volume of 328,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,670. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Teekay Tankers has a one year low of $9.89 and a one year high of $15.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.48.

Teekay Tankers ( NYSE:TNK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $160.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.78 million. Teekay Tankers had a negative net margin of 44.69% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.21) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Teekay Tankers will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Teekay Tankers by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,268,793 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,830,000 after purchasing an additional 24,671 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 335,692 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 33,588 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 12.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 272,829 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after acquiring an additional 29,494 shares during the last quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd raised its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 20.2% during the third quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd now owns 271,685 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 45,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,073 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 7,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore Ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

