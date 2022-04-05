Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on TNK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.
Teekay Tankers stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.27. The company had a trading volume of 328,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,670. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Teekay Tankers has a one year low of $9.89 and a one year high of $15.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.48.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Teekay Tankers by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,268,793 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,830,000 after purchasing an additional 24,671 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 335,692 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 33,588 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 12.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 272,829 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after acquiring an additional 29,494 shares during the last quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd raised its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 20.2% during the third quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd now owns 271,685 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 45,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,073 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 7,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.74% of the company’s stock.
About Teekay Tankers (Get Rating)
Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore Ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Teekay Tankers (TNK)
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
- Time to Get in the Zone, AutoZone Stock
- Why Did Acuity Brands, Inc Fall After Strong Q2 Results?
- JELD-WEN A Buy But Analysts Sentiment Is Slipping
- Three Stocks To Buy Before They Report Q1 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.