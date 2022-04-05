Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Sets New 52-Week High at $6.56

Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.56 and last traded at $6.43, with a volume of 8502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.42.

TEO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Telecom Argentina in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Telecom Argentina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.32 and a 200 day moving average of $5.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Telecom Argentina by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Telecom Argentina during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Telecom Argentina during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Telecom Argentina by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. 2.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telecom Argentina Company Profile (NYSE:TEO)

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; and other related supplementary services, such as call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services.

