Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Sets New 52-Week High at $6.56

Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.56 and last traded at $6.43, with a volume of 8502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.42.
TEO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Telecom Argentina in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Telecom Argentina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.32 and a 200 day moving average of $5.17.
Telecom Argentina Company Profile (NYSE:TEO)
Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; and other related supplementary services, such as call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services.
