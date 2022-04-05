Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIAOF) Price Target Cut to €0.13

Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIAOF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from €0.23 ($0.25) to €0.13 ($0.14) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of Telecom Italia stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.42. Telecom Italia has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $0.63.

Telecom Italia SpA engages in the provision of telecommunication and Internet services, digital contents, and cloud services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations. The Domestic segment includes operations in Italy for voice and data services on fixed and mobile networks for retail and wholesale customers, the international wholesale through Telecom Italia Sparkle, and products and services for information technology through the Olivetti group.

