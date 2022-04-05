Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIAOF) Price Target Cut to €0.13

Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIAOF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from €0.23 ($0.25) to €0.13 ($0.14) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of Telecom Italia stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.42. Telecom Italia has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $0.63.
Telecom Italia Company Profile (Get Rating)
