Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick Sells 7,260 Shares

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 7,260 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total value of $418,176.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of TENB stock traded down $1.91 on Tuesday, hitting $57.93. 32,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,359,751. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of -134.00 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.53 and a 12 month high of $60.37.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $149.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.55 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a negative return on equity of 21.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BOKF NA boosted its position in Tenable by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 68,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 33,056 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tenable in the 4th quarter valued at $71,512,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tenable in the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Tenable by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 93,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,146,000 after purchasing an additional 20,264 shares during the period. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Tenable from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tenable from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Tenable from $68.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.67.

Tenable Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

