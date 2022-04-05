Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick Sells 7,260 Shares

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 7,260 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total value of $418,176.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of TENB stock traded down $1.91 on Tuesday, hitting $57.93. 32,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,359,751. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of -134.00 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.53 and a 12 month high of $60.37.
Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $149.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.55 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a negative return on equity of 21.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Tenable from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tenable from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Tenable from $68.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.67.
Tenable Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.
