Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $150.11.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TER. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Craig Hallum raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Teradyne in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $150.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

In related news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 16,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.12, for a total transaction of $1,861,528.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.54, for a total value of $263,512.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,775 shares of company stock valued at $2,901,506 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 650,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,095,000 after acquiring an additional 77,756 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Teradyne by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 6,745 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Teradyne by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 24,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Teradyne by 39.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TER traded down $7.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $111.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,943,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,065,333. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Teradyne has a twelve month low of $102.51 and a twelve month high of $168.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.49.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 42.38%. The business had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.93%.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

