Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given New $335.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TSLA. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $262.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,080.00 to $1,103.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating and set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, March 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $942.74.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $1,145.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $905.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $960.76. Tesla has a 1-year low of $546.98 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The company has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 233.77, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 2.08.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,026.75, for a total value of $1,283,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.85, for a total value of $1,276,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,921 shares of company stock valued at $62,411,803 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 4.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,968,213,000 after buying an additional 2,377,179 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,427,314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $29,024,320,000 after acquiring an additional 144,749 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,465,720 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,309,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,579 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,571,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $14,302,749,000 after acquiring an additional 401,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,630,339 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,243,615,000 after acquiring an additional 297,926 shares during the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

