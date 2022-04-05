Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Acquired by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,491 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Textron by 214.2% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Textron in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Textron by 418.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Textron by 260.0% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Textron by 155.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 873 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Textron in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.22.

TXT stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.44. 966,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,220,713. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.52 and a 52-week high of $79.45. The company has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.19 and its 200-day moving average is $73.11.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.04). Textron had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Textron’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.42%.

In related news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 2,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $196,902.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 243,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $16,670,843.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 347,610 shares of company stock valued at $23,965,675 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

