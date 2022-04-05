TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Shares Gap Up to $16.48

Shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.48, but opened at $17.09. TFS Financial shares last traded at $16.57, with a volume of 817 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TFS Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th.

Get TFS Financial alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.39 and a beta of 0.41.

TFS Financial ( NASDAQ:TFSL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $66.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This is an increase from TFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 434.63%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFS Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its position in shares of TFS Financial by 1,385.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TFS Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of TFS Financial by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of TFS Financial by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 5,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the period. 8.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFS Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:TFSL)

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.