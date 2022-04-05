TG Therapeutics’ (TGTX) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $49.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $10.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06. TG Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $49.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.54.

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,204.07% and a negative return on equity of 101.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.71) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that TG Therapeutics will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,436,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 117.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 218,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,150,000 after buying an additional 118,164 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,902,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $169,140,000 after buying an additional 42,778 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 141,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 47,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,115,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,186,000 after purchasing an additional 9,191 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

