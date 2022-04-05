The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Berkeley Group Holdings plc engages in residential-led property development focusing on urban regeneration and mixed-use developments in the United Kingdom. It operates under the following brands: Berkeley, St. James, St. George and St. Edward. The Berkeley Group Holdings plc is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of The Berkeley Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of The Berkeley Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,750 ($62.30) to GBX 4,550 ($59.67) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,540 ($72.66) to GBX 5,300 ($69.51) in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,288.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BKGFY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.41. 6,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,952. The Berkeley Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.48 and a fifty-two week high of $16.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.70.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

