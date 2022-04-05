The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Price Target Increased to $69.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $65.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CG. Zacks Investment Research cut The Carlyle Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.54.

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $49.26 on Friday. The Carlyle Group has a twelve month low of $37.22 and a twelve month high of $60.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.44.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.76. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 45.46% and a net margin of 33.87%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 200.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Carlyle Group will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.21%.

In other news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 359,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $17,570,601.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 10,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $525,332.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 704,973 shares of company stock valued at $34,985,334 over the last ninety days. 36.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 72,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

