The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Acquired by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 405.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 8,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 56.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $278.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $99.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $289.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.48. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $248.42 and a 1-year high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 44.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Michael O’hare sold 16,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.88, for a total value of $5,078,623.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Demsey sold 23,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.10, for a total value of $7,302,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,816 shares of company stock valued at $15,940,998 in the last quarter. 12.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $374.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $364.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $352.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $357.09.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

