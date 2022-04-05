The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7.79

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.79 and traded as low as $7.21. The Gabelli Utility Trust shares last traded at $7.22, with a volume of 162,087 shares.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.98.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.31%.
The Gabelli Utility Trust Company Profile (NYSE:GUT)
The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Gabelli Utility Trust (GUT)
- GameStop: Potential New Share Price, Same Meme Stock
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Utility Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Utility Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.