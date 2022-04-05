The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) a $255.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a $255.00 price target on BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BNTX. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $200.00 price target on BioNTech in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut BioNTech from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $225.00 price target on BioNTech in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 price target on BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BioNTech from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $264.00.

Get BioNTech alerts:

Shares of BioNTech stock opened at $186.24 on Friday. BioNTech has a one year low of $110.00 and a one year high of $464.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.25 and its 200 day moving average is $227.03. The stock has a market cap of $45.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.98 and a beta of -0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.33.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $12.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.44 by $4.74. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 142.70% and a net margin of 54.20%. BioNTech’s revenue for the quarter was up 1501.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Analysts predict that BioNTech will post 32.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in BioNTech by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,532,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,062,000 after acquiring an additional 187,123 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in BioNTech by 1,473.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,073,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,044,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814,715 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in BioNTech by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,955,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,241,000 after acquiring an additional 500,115 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its position in BioNTech by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,057,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,665,000 after acquiring an additional 23,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in BioNTech by 127.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 621,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,335,000 after acquiring an additional 348,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

About BioNTech (Get Rating)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.