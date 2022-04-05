The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Bought by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 49.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,992 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,278 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $6,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 313.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 675,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $255,171,000 after acquiring an additional 511,802 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,179,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,932,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,431,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $919,277,000 after acquiring an additional 302,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,046,744 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $395,701,000 after buying an additional 278,806 shares during the period. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $435.65.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $328.21 on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $318.55 and a one year high of $426.16. The company has a market cap of $110.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $344.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $374.82.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.10 by ($1.29). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 33.29%. The company had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $12.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.48%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

