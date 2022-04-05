The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Price Target to $40.00

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SYF has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Synchrony Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.00.

SYF opened at $35.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.18. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $33.76 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 30.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 12.01%.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $430,613.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 11.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 3.3% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 3.6% during the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 6,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

