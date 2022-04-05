The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Receives $11.09 Average Price Target from Analysts

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.53.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HNST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Honest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Honest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Honest from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Honest from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th.

NASDAQ:HNST traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $5.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,032,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,279. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.69. The stock has a market cap of $462.37 million and a PE ratio of -10.98. Honest has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $23.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Honest ( NASDAQ:HNST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $80.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.59 million. Honest had a negative return on equity of 51.77% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Honest will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kelly J. Kennedy sold 6,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total transaction of $35,133.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Honest by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Honest by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Honest by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Honest by 735.6% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honest in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

