The Liberty Braves Group (BATRK) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ: BATRK):
- 4/2/2022 – The Liberty Braves Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 3/29/2022 – The Liberty Braves Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Liberty Braves Group owns and operates Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball club, stadium and associated real estate projects. Liberty Braves Group is based in the United States. “
- 3/25/2022 – The Liberty Braves Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 3/17/2022 – The Liberty Braves Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 2/28/2022 – The Liberty Braves Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 2/4/2022 – The Liberty Braves Group was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating.
NASDAQ:BATRK traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.17. 5,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,695. The Liberty Braves Group has a one year low of $24.17 and a one year high of $31.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.95 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.98.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 2,229,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,908,000 after purchasing an additional 44,594 shares during the period. Broad Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,213,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,467,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,200,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 768,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 722,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,294,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.66% of the company’s stock.
