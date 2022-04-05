The Mission Group (LON:TMG) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of The Mission Group (LON:TMG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

LON:TMG opened at GBX 62.50 ($0.82) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 55.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 64.14. The Mission Group has a 52-week low of GBX 43.05 ($0.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 91.75 ($1.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.89, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of £56.89 million and a PE ratio of 10.59.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. This is an increase from The Mission Group’s previous dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The Mission Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.39%.

The Mission Group plc provides marketing and advertising related services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company offers marketing communications services specializing in the technology, medical, and automotive sector; public relations services; and advertising, media buying, digital marketing, events, and training services.

