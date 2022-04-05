The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Position Cut by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,863 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $6,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,825,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,265,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,500,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 102,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,062,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 87,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,151,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

NYSE PNC opened at $182.81 on Tuesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.14 and a 1-year high of $228.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $76.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.07. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.40%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Argus increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.11.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total transaction of $1,004,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile (Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.