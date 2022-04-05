The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) is Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s 9th Largest Position

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 2.2% of Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth about $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $295,813.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 51,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total transaction of $8,352,495.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $155.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,275,498. The company has a market capitalization of $377.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $130.29 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.90.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $178.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.64.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

