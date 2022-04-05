The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $12.30 Billion

Equities analysts expect The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) to announce sales of $12.30 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Progressive’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.84 billion and the lowest is $12.02 billion. Progressive posted sales of $10.86 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Progressive will report full-year sales of $51.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $50.79 billion to $52.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $58.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $54.50 billion to $61.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Progressive.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Progressive had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PGR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Edward Jones cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total value of $113,902.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.82, for a total transaction of $345,028.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,562 shares of company stock valued at $6,443,198. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL raised its stake in Progressive by 2.6% during the third quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 2,257,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $204,017,000 after buying an additional 56,776 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 10.7% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Progressive by 9.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 247,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,416,000 after acquiring an additional 22,343 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Progressive by 3.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 49,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Progressive by 18.7% in the third quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,817,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $169,410,000 after acquiring an additional 285,801 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progressive stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,294,907. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.63 and its 200 day moving average is $101.34. Progressive has a 1-year low of $89.35 and a 1-year high of $117.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.05%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

