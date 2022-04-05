The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) is Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Diamant Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises about 2.5% of Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIS opened at $138.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $252.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.49, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $128.38 and a 52 week high of $191.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.72.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,568 shares of company stock worth $5,461,472 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

