The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Position Boosted by Bourgeon Capital Management LLC

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,602 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,223 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up 1.6% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,568 shares of company stock valued at $5,461,472 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.72.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $138.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.59. The company has a market cap of $252.30 billion, a PE ratio of 82.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $128.38 and a fifty-two week high of $191.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

